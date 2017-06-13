13 things to do in Boulder County today, June 27, 2017
Scott Spanbauer will speak about and sign his new book, "The Grill," tonight at the Boulder Book Store. "La Parrilla" by Adolfo Pardo is the account of a young woman detained and tortured during the Pinochet dictatorship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC