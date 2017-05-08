Watch Prophets Of Rage Debut New Song "Unfuck The World" In Santiago

Prophets Of Rage, the supergroup aligning Rage Against The Machine's three instrumentalists with Public Enemy's Chuck D and Cypress Hill's B-Real, is still going strong despite the piss-poor quality of last year's debut EP . Maybe they'll get better as they go? Our first bit of evidence one way or the other is "Unfuck The World," a new song the band debuted in Santiago, Chile last week.

