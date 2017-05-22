The Latest: Lawmaker says Chavez's ch...

The Latest: Lawmaker says Chavez's childhood home set aflame

A Chilean woman holds a poster featuring Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a message that reads in Spanish: "Let the revolution continue" during dueling protests in favor and against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, near the Venezuelan embassy in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, May 20, 2017. less A Chilean woman holds a poster featuring Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a message that reads in Spanish: "Let the revolution continue" during dueling protests in favor and against Venezuela's ... more An opposition lawmaker says protesters have set Hugo Chavez 's childhood home and several government buildings on fire in western Venezuela.

