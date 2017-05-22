The Latest: Lawmaker says Chavez's childhood home set aflame
A Chilean woman holds a poster featuring Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a message that reads in Spanish: "Let the revolution continue" during dueling protests in favor and against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, near the Venezuelan embassy in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, May 20, 2017. less A Chilean woman holds a poster featuring Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a message that reads in Spanish: "Let the revolution continue" during dueling protests in favor and against Venezuela's ... more An opposition lawmaker says protesters have set Hugo Chavez 's childhood home and several government buildings on fire in western Venezuela.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC