Sun Chemical to Introduce New High Performance UV Flexo Inks

Sun Chemical will showcase its full portfolio of solutions for the narrow web, tag and label market, including two new high performance UV flexo inks, during Label Summit Latin America 2017 at the Espacio Riesco in Santiago, Chile on May 16-17. "Our customers want solutions that drive productivity, reduce waste and meet brand owner requirements of shelf standout and color consistency," said Fernando Tavara, president, Sun Chemical Latin America.

Chicago, IL

