Sir Elton John recovered 'quicker than expected' from infection

Sir Elton John has recovered "quicker than expected" after he was struck down with a potentially-deadly bacterial infection last month. The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker spent a few nights in intensive care towards the end of April after he fell "violently ill" while travelling on a flight back to the UK from Santiago, Chile, but doctors are so impressed with his progress that they've given him the green light to attend Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday .

Chicago, IL

