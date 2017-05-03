Scientists Forecast Terrifying Earthquake In Chile
SANTIAGO DE CHILE, May 4 -- Chilean and French scientists made a terrifying forecast about a future ''dangerous and destructive earthquake'' that would hit the capital city at any time in ten years. The research, published by the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, said that the earthquake, powerful as the worst quakes occurred in Chile, could take place somewhere near Santiago de Chile.
