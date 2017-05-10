Prophets Of Rage (Feat. RATM, Public ...

Prophets Of Rage (Feat. RATM, Public Enemy...) - 'Unfuck The...

Sunday May 7

Prophets Of Rage have premiered their new song "Unfuck The World" live at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on May 3. Prophets Of Rage have premiered their new song "Unfuck The World" live at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on May 3. Fan-filmed footage of the song is available via YouTube. The track will be included on the band's upcoming album.

Chicago, IL

