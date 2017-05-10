Prophets Of Rage (Feat. RATM, Public Enemy...) - 'Unfuck The...
Prophets Of Rage have premiered their new song "Unfuck The World" live at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on May 3. Prophets Of Rage have premiered their new song "Unfuck The World" live at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on May 3. Fan-filmed footage of the song is available via YouTube. The track will be included on the band's upcoming album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC