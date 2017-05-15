photoA day in photos

Friday May 12 Read more: Bangkok Post

Members of a military honour guard arrive for the welcoming ceremony for Chilean President Michelle Bachelet at the presidential palace in Jakarta. Supporters of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as 'Ahok', gather to show their support in Denpasar, Bali, on May 11, after an Indonesian court sentenced him to two years in jail for blasphemy.

Chicago, IL

