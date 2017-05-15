photoA day in photos
Members of a military honour guard arrive for the welcoming ceremony for Chilean President Michelle Bachelet at the presidential palace in Jakarta. Supporters of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as 'Ahok', gather to show their support in Denpasar, Bali, on May 11, after an Indonesian court sentenced him to two years in jail for blasphemy.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
