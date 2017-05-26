Pacific Alliance seeking to increase tourists from China

VALPARAISO, Chile, May 25 (Xinhua -- Four Alliance countries, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, are seeking to increase tourists from China, said Chile's Minister of Economy and Tourism, Luis Felipe Cespedes, during the inauguration of the Pacific Alliance's IV Tourism Summit. This event gathers executives and officials from the four Alliance countries, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, as well as around 250 tour operators and tourism companies, including from China.

