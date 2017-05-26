Pacific Alliance seeking to increase ...

Pacific Alliance seeking to increase tourists from China

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

VALPARAISO, Chile, May 25 (Xinhua -- Four Alliance countries, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, are seeking to increase tourists from China, said Chile's Minister of Economy and Tourism, Luis Felipe Cespedes, during the inauguration of the Pacific Alliance's IV Tourism Summit. This event gathers executives and officials from the four Alliance countries, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, as well as around 250 tour operators and tourism companies, including from China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC