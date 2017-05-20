[News] Bridging the gap: New WGST cou...

[News] Bridging the gap: New WGST course connects academia and community

Many students wonder how to use the theory and knowledge they gain in university in a practical and beneficial way. To enable students to work directly with community organizations and expand their work outside the academic bubble, the University of Saskatchewan is offering a new women's and gender studies class during the spring term.

