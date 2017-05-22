My City, Santiago, Chile, Jesus Munoz | Volcom Skate

My City, Santiago, Chile, Jesus Munoz...

Jesus Munoz in Santiago, Chile. He breaks down what it's like in Santiago growing up as a skateboarder, his favorite places around the city, and some insider tips when visiting! My City is a Volcom video series showcasing the Latin American Skate Team as they take us through their hometowns, showing us where they grew up skating and what struggles they had to overcome along the way.

