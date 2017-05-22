Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion & BTS Crushe...

Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion & BTS Crushed Twitter During 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Miley Cyrus performs during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. You clearly were psyched to see Miley Cyrus take you on a trip to " Malibu " and Celine Dion set out on the Titanic one more time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC