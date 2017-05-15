Mexico's National Human Rights Commission urges search for abducted journalist

Journalists, reflected in the window of a coffee shop, demonstrate against the murder of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez as they march to the Foreign Ministry in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 19, 2017. Valdez, an award-winning reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was slain Monday in the northern state of Sinaloa, long a hotbed of drug cartel activity Journalists, reflected in the window of a coffee shop, demonstrate against the murder of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez as they march to the Foreign Ministry in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.