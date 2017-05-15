Mexico's National Human Rights Commis...

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission urges search for abducted journalist

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Journalists, reflected in the window of a coffee shop, demonstrate against the murder of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez as they march to the Foreign Ministry in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 19, 2017. Valdez, an award-winning reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was slain Monday in the northern state of Sinaloa, long a hotbed of drug cartel activity Journalists, reflected in the window of a coffee shop, demonstrate against the murder of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez as they march to the Foreign Ministry in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,155,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC