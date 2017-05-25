Max Lifchitz Up Close

On Saturday afternoon June 3, Max Lifchitz marks 50 years in New York City performing a retrospective concert of his vocal and instrumental works NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Lifchitz will mark 50 years as a New York City resident with a retrospective concert featuring recent and erstwhile vocal and instrumental works. The event will be held on Saturday afternoon June 3 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium in the Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.