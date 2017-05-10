Market report: China's commodities crunch undermines footsie giants
The Chinese ensured there was no Emmanuel Macron-inspired fete in the City today as disappointing imports from the world's biggest consumer of raw materials dragged mining shares lower again. Imports from China of base metals such as iron ore and copper were up 19% last month, but this was below March's 26% rise and expectations of a 29% surge, signalling weaker industrial activity.
