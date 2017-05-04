Mandarin Oriental Enters South Americ...

Mandarin Oriental Enters South American Market With Hotel In Santiago, Chile

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced today that it has signed a management contract to manage, and ultimately brand, a 310-room hotel currently operating in Santiago, Chile. The Group will take over management of the property from August 2017, and rename it Hotel Santiago.

Chicago, IL

