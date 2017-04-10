Malaysian Embassy In Chile Showcases Malaysian Cuisine And Culture

The Embassy of Malaysia in Santiago, Chile hosted for the first time ever the Embassy Open Day on Tuesday, showcasing Malaysian cuisines and culture to more than 400 people. Officiated by both Mayor of the Municipality of Las Condes Don Joaquin Lavin and Ambassador of Malaysia to Chile Datuk Dr Mohamad Rameez Yahaya, the event was also attended by guests from other embassies, business and ministries.

