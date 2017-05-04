Local Author Spotlight: 'The Grill'

Local Author Spotlight: 'The Grill'

Summary: "La Parrilla," by Adolfo Pardo and translated by Scott Spanbauer, is the account of a young woman detained and tortured during the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile. Originally published in 1981, it is an important historical document that relates the atrocities of this dictatorship.

