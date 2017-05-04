LA Banger - Chile Vacation

LA Banger - Chile Vacation

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Transworld

The LA Banger crew from Argentina decided to take a trip to Santiago Chile to ride, hang out, and get into some Chile living. They hit some parks and a few street spots during their stay and came back with this video, mostly filmed at night of their adventures.

