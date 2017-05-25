Korea Southern Power Co. constructs plant in Chile
Korea Southern Power Co., South Korea's energy company, has successfully tapped into the South American market through the country's first independent power producer project in Chile, the company said Tuesday. "The construction of the Kelar plant is meaningful in that it has provided the stepping stone to enter South America's energy market," said Yoon Jong-geun, a president and CEO of KOSPO.
