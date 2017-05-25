Korea Southern Power Co. constructs p...

Korea Southern Power Co. constructs plant in Chile

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Korea Herald

Korea Southern Power Co., South Korea's energy company, has successfully tapped into the South American market through the country's first independent power producer project in Chile, the company said Tuesday. "The construction of the Kelar plant is meaningful in that it has provided the stepping stone to enter South America's energy market," said Yoon Jong-geun, a president and CEO of KOSPO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC