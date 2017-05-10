Judson honors volunteers at annual prayer breakfast
COURTESY OF JUDSON UNIVERSITYHenoch Fuentes was the winner of the D. Ray Wilson Volunteer Service Award at the annual Judson University Community Prayer Breakfast Wednesday in Elgin. COURTESY OF JUDSON UNIVERSITYAuthor and magician Jim Munroe was the keynote speaker Wednesday at Judson University's annual Community Prayer Breakfast in Elgin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC