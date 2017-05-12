Indonesian president meets with Chile...

Indonesian president meets with Chilean counterpart in Jakarta

Indonesian President Joko Widodo shakes hands with visiting Chilean President Michelle Bachelet at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 12, 2017. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is on a two-day state visit to Indonesia.

Chicago, IL

