Hoping for a political end-around

Supporters of the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely are hopeful that President Trump could breathe new life in the project if he agrees to undo a decision by the Obama administration to deny renewal of federal mineral leases critical to the project.

Chicago, IL

