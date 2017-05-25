Elton John 'feeling very well' following hospitalisation
Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well" as he made his first public appearance since his recent hospitalisation. The Rocket Man singer became "violently ill" after contracting a "potentially deadly" bacterial infection during his recent South American tour.
