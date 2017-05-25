Elton John 'feeling very well' follow...

Elton John 'feeling very well' following hospitalisation

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Music-News.com

Elton John reassured fans he's "feeling very well" as he made his first public appearance since his recent hospitalisation. The Rocket Man singer became "violently ill" after contracting a "potentially deadly" bacterial infection during his recent South American tour.

