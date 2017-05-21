Ed Sheeran Thrills Crowd With 'Castle On The Hill' Performance At Billboard Music Awards

Mind blowing! Ed Sheeran just gave an incredible performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and we have major chills. The whole evening was amazing and Ed's rendition of 'Castle On The Hill' was definitely one of our favorite moments! Can we see that again?! Ed Sheeran , 26, continued to prove that he is one of the most talented artists of his generation with his performance of "Castle On The Hill" at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. Technically Ed wasn't at the actual awards show in Las Vegas, since he's busy with his epic world tour, but his energy and charisma made you feel like he was right there.

