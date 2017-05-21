Ed Sheeran Thrills Crowd With 'Castle...

Ed Sheeran Thrills Crowd With 'Castle On The Hill' Performance At Billboard Music Awards

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Mind blowing! Ed Sheeran just gave an incredible performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and we have major chills. The whole evening was amazing and Ed's rendition of 'Castle On The Hill' was definitely one of our favorite moments! Can we see that again?! Ed Sheeran , 26, continued to prove that he is one of the most talented artists of his generation with his performance of "Castle On The Hill" at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. Technically Ed wasn't at the actual awards show in Las Vegas, since he's busy with his epic world tour, but his energy and charisma made you feel like he was right there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC