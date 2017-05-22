Ed Sheeran Shines From a 'Castle on the Hill' at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Riding high off the most successful solo single of his career, Ed Sheeran brought its official follow-up to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and delivered a spirited performance of "Castle on the Hill" on Sunday night . Sporting a black t-shirt that read "HOAX" and playing a guitar with a sticker of a division sign near his thumb, Sheeran demonstrated his trademark guitar loops while flying solo onstage and commanding a mass sing-along during a performance in Santiago, Chile.

