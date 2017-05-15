Eckfeld gold medals return to auction block in...

Graded PCGS AU-50, this 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar had a silver plug inserted into a hole pierced in an underweight planchet before striking in order to bring the weight to the statutory standard. Gold medals and supporting presidential documentation pedigreed to The Eckfeldt Collection from the "first family of the U.S. Mint" anchors Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles Inc.'s June 4 sale of United States coins and paper money.

