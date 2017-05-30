Construction begins on the world's fi...

Construction begins on the world's first super telescope

Friday May 26

Scientists are a step closer to understanding the inner-workings of the universe following the laying of the first stone, and construction starting on the world's largest optical and infrared telescope. With a main mirror 39 metres in diameter, the Extremely Large Telescope , is going to be, as its name suggests, enormous.



