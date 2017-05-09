Chilean students clash with police at...

Chilean students clash with police at education march

Tuesday Read more: Reuters

ROUGH CUT Demonstrators clashed with police in Santiago on Tuesday during a student-led march for better education reform. Student groups came together under the banner "End debt," part of a demand to call for debt forgiveness for students who owe to the CAE credit system used in Chile.

Chicago, IL

