Chilean Presidential Hopeful Pinera Pledges Infrastructure Spending

Sebastian Pinera, the front-runner to win Chile's 2017 presidential election, promised on Wednesday to push for a $20 billion infrastructure spending program and emphasize economic growth as he outlined his policy proposals. The conservative candidate, who previously led Chile between 2006 and 2010, looks to be assured of securing the backing of the right-wing Chile Vamos coalition during its primary in July.

