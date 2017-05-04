Chilean presidential hopeful Pinera p...

Chilean presidential hopeful Pinera pledges infrastructure spending

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

Sebastian Pinera, the front-runner to win Chile's 2017 presidential election, promised on Wednesday to push for a $20 billion infrastructure spending program and emphasize economic growth as he outlined his policy proposals. The conservative candidate, who previously led Chile between 2010 and 2014, looks to be assured of securing the backing of the right-wing Chile Vamos coalition during its primary in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC