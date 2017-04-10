Chilean girl dances her way through cancer treatment

Heartwarming moment a little girl with cancer dances on her hospital bed as she undergoes treatment - after receiving LAUGHTER therapy from doctors dressed as clowns A little girl has proved herself an inspiration to other cancer patients by dancing through her treatment, and urging others 'don't fall down'. The moment Darly Leviante climbs on to her hospital bed to dance has been captured in a touching video, showing how she's benefited from a new form of 'laughter therapy'.

