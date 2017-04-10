Chilean girl dances her way through c...

Chilean girl dances her way through cancer treatment

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Mail on Sunday

Heartwarming moment a little girl with cancer dances on her hospital bed as she undergoes treatment - after receiving LAUGHTER therapy from doctors dressed as clowns A little girl has proved herself an inspiration to other cancer patients by dancing through her treatment, and urging others 'don't fall down'. The moment Darly Leviante climbs on to her hospital bed to dance has been captured in a touching video, showing how she's benefited from a new form of 'laughter therapy'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC