At the end of the world in Chile, a culture on the brink
Cristina Calderon, 89, the last native speaker of the Yaghan language, is pictured in the local community center in Puerto Williams, southern Chile, on Apr 23, 2017. PUERTO WILLIAMS: Just outside the southernmost settlement in the world, an 89-year-old woman is the last native speaker of her people's ancient language and struggling to ensure she does not take it to her grave.
