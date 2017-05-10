Argentina, Chile, Uzbekistan presidents to attend Belt and Road forum

The presidents of Argentina, Chile and Uzbekistan will pay state visits to China and attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation later this week, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced Wednesday. Argentinean President Mauricio Macri will visit China from May 14 to 18;Chilean President Michelle Bachelet will visit from May 12 to 15; Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit from May 11 to 15, Lu said.

