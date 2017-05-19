Arduino Welcomes Hernando Barragan as...

Arduino Welcomes Hernando Barragan as Arduino Chief Design Architect

7 hrs ago

Maker Faire Bay Area 2017, San Mateo, CA, May 19, 2017 -- Arduino, leading open-source ecosystem for Education, Maker and Internet of Things markets, announced the appointment of Hernando Barragan as its Chief Design Architect. "This is a very exciting day for me, Arduino, and the entire Arduino community," said Arduino CEO, Federico Musto.

Chicago, IL

