AEM Announces CONEXPO Latin America Technology Pavilion
The U.S.-based Association of Equipment Manufacturers will highlight the advanced technologies that the CONEXPO brand represents with a new Technology Pavilion, a CONEXPO Latin America event, exclusively at Expo Edifica October 4-7, 2017 in Santiago, Chile. The Technology Pavilion will feature static and interactive displays and exhibits from leading industry companies; it aims to create a new dimension for visitors to not only hear about but also touch and feel the technology and solutions of tomorrow.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
