AEM Announces CONEXPO Latin America Technology Pavilion

The U.S.-based Association of Equipment Manufacturers will highlight the advanced technologies that the CONEXPO brand represents with a new Technology Pavilion, a CONEXPO Latin America event, exclusively at Expo Edifica October 4-7, 2017 in Santiago, Chile. The Technology Pavilion will feature static and interactive displays and exhibits from leading industry companies; it aims to create a new dimension for visitors to not only hear about but also touch and feel the technology and solutions of tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.