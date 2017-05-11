A 'Perfect Fit': UPM Raflatac at Labe...

A 'Perfect Fit': UPM Raflatac at Label Summit Latin America

6 hrs ago Read more: Label & Narrow Web

At this year's Label Summit Latin America in Santiago, Chile, UPM Raflatac will be demonstrating how its latest product innovations are a perfect fit to help companies distinguish their brands. From new thin film innovations for home and personal care applications, food containers, craft beverage and wine and spirits; to exciting developments for paper labeling, UPM Raflatac prides itself on offering something for everyone.

Chicago, IL

