A 'Perfect Fit': UPM Raflatac at Label Summit Latin America

At this year's Label Summit Latin America in Santiago, Chile, UPM Raflatac will be demonstrating how its latest product innovations are a perfect fit to help companies distinguish their brands. From new thin film innovations for home and personal care applications, food containers, craft beverage and wine and spirits; to exciting developments for paper labeling, UPM Raflatac prides itself on offering something for everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.