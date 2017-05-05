5 lessons from former presidents on m...

5 lessons from former presidents on making good decisions

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump salutes after laying a wreath at the Hermitage, the home of former president Andrew Jackson, in Nashville to commemorate Jackson's 250th birthday on March 15. Many observers have been questioning Donald Trump's decision-making. But how can we assess presidential decision-making? Presidents make the most consequential decisions in presidential political systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC