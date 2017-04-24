Vulture Strike demo and Greenlight campaign launched
CURICo, MAULE, CHILE, April 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vulture Strike, a challenging side-scrolling shooting game in which players have the ability to travel between 2 parallel timelines, has been announced and is right now on Steam Greenlight: http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=894341386 A multi-language demo that includes 2 levels and 3 difficulty settings has been released for Windows, macOS and Linux; download links can be found in the following url: http://vulturestrike.com/downloads/ *All texts within the game can be set to English, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Russian or Spanish. Vulture Strike is a fast-paced shoot 'em up in the style of the most classic and iconic arcade titles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC