Vulture Strike demo and Greenlight campaign launched

CURICo, MAULE, CHILE, April 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vulture Strike, a challenging side-scrolling shooting game in which players have the ability to travel between 2 parallel timelines, has been announced and is right now on Steam Greenlight: http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=894341386 A multi-language demo that includes 2 levels and 3 difficulty settings has been released for Windows, macOS and Linux; download links can be found in the following url: http://vulturestrike.com/downloads/ *All texts within the game can be set to English, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Russian or Spanish. Vulture Strike is a fast-paced shoot 'em up in the style of the most classic and iconic arcade titles.

