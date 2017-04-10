Tremors shake central Chile, no damag...

Tremors shake central Chile, no damage reported

Friday

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings in the Chilean capital Santiago on Friday, the most powerful in a string of tremors that struck central Chile during the afternoon. The United States Geological Survey said the tremor at around 1:05 p.m. local time was magnitude 5.7, with a depth of 9 miles and an epicenter 12 miles west of the coastal town of Valparaiso.

