The Cosmic Explosion That Astronomers Can't Figure Out

In a small galaxy 10.7 billion light years away, a mysterious flash of x-rays discovered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory are hypothesized to have been caused by some sort of destructive event, but astronomers have never seen or studied anything like it so they are unable to name the cause. In October 2014, the galaxy's brightness increased by at least 1,000 times and subsided after a day.

