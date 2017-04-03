Thais eye Chilean mobile food boom
Thailand's Office of Commercial Affairs in Santiago, Chile, suggested that Thai producers of fastfood trucks should focus on exporting their products to the Chilean market where the mobile food vendor business is booming, according to head of the office in Santiago, Chulalak Khemthong.
