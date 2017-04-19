Stop misusing Chilean flag emoji, pleads TX representative
A House committee addressed one legislator's attempt to stop Texans from misrepresenting the state through incorrect emoji usage on social media during a hearing Tuesday. House Concurrent Resolution 75, authored by Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, "reject the notion that the Chilean flag can in any way compare" to the Texas flag and urges all Texans to not use the Chilean flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the "Lone Star Flag of the great State of Texas."
