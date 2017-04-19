Stop misusing Chilean flag emoji, ple...

Stop misusing Chilean flag emoji, pleads TX representative

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Texan

A House committee addressed one legislator's attempt to stop Texans from misrepresenting the state through incorrect emoji usage on social media during a hearing Tuesday. House Concurrent Resolution 75, authored by Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, "reject the notion that the Chilean flag can in any way compare" to the Texas flag and urges all Texans to not use the Chilean flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the "Lone Star Flag of the great State of Texas."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC