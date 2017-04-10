Sir Elton John is 'recovering well' a...

Sir Elton John is 'recovering well' after health scare

10 hrs ago

Sir Elton John is "recovering well" after he was struck down with a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection earlier this month. The 70-year-old legendary singer was forced to spend two days in intensive care two weeks ago after he fell "violently ill" on board his flight from Santiago, Chile, to his native London due to the infection.

