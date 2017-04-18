Santa Rita refreshes '120' brand
Chilean winery Santa Rita is to launch a refreshed version of its '120' brand as well as two new wines for the range at the London Wine Fair. Among a number of "tweaks" made to the packaging of the wine is the addition of an embossed soldier on a horse representing the 120 Chilean patriots after whom the brand is named.
