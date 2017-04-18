Santa Rita refreshes '120' brand

Santa Rita refreshes '120' brand

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Drinks Business

Chilean winery Santa Rita is to launch a refreshed version of its '120' brand as well as two new wines for the range at the London Wine Fair. Among a number of "tweaks" made to the packaging of the wine is the addition of an embossed soldier on a horse representing the 120 Chilean patriots after whom the brand is named.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC