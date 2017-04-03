RPT-Peru upstages neighbor Chile in h...

RPT-Peru upstages neighbor Chile in hunt for future copper supplies

Peru, fresh off a sharp rise in copper output, is upstaging top producer Chile as a prime place to hunt for new supplies as the historic rivals race to usher in new mines. Chile, long the world leader in copper production, has struggled recently with slipping productivity and lackluster exploration.

