REFILE-Chile's President Bachelet presents bill to boost pensions
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet announced on Wednesday evening that she was sending to Congress a bill that would dramatically increase the size of public pensions in the face of growing opposition to the nation's current system. The bill would include an increase in the amount of savings held collectively, a new 5 percent payroll tax, and a corresponding boost in retirement savings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC