Quake Cuts Power to Central Chile Towns; No Injury Reports an hour ago

Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

Central Chile was struck by an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale that caused blackouts in some coastal areas and shook buildings in capital Santiago. There were no reports of injuries and a coastal evacuation order was lifted almost as soon as it was issued.

Chicago, IL

