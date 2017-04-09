PHOTOS: Palm Sunday around the World

PHOTOS: Palm Sunday around the World

Children paint a huge symbolic egg in preparation for Orthodox Easter, after the Palm Sunday mass at the St. Peter's Cathedral in the High-Petrovsky monastery in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, April, 9, 2017. Sisters Nina Nalani, left and Zoejiani Hernandez hand out palms to members of the Coral Gables Congregational Church of Christ on Sunday, April 9, 2017, aIN CARAL GABLES, FLA.,t Salvadore Park where the Donkey Parade begins and travels south to Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ for their Palm Sunday Services in preparation of Easter Sunday.

