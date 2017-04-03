Mysterious X-ray burst in sky has ast...

Mysterious X-ray burst in sky has astronomers puzzled

Wednesday

NASA detected a mysterious burst of bright X-rays in a remote part of the universe and astronomers are trying to figure out its source. The agency's Chandra X-ray Observatory discovered the burst in a region of the sky known as the Chandra Deep Field South in October 2014.

